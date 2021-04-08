R.J Marx Specializes in Retractable Banners in Fond Du Lac and Appleton, Wisconsin

Appleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2021 --Trade show displays prove to be fantastic advertising tools for businesses. The modern trade show displays come in a wide variety of styles and shapes, and they are designed to fit in a wide range of budgets.



While some are designed for temporary use, some are designed to be permanently bolted to a solid surface. R.J Marx brings a wide range of fabric banners, such as retractable banners, which are evergreen.



Retractable banners in Fond du Lac and Appleton, Wisconsin, work as a projector screen but upside down. The banner rolls around a roller and retracts into the base as it is lowered. The installers will set up the banner by pulling up the graphic and lock it to the support pole that comes with the stand. The pole comes in three or four segments, allowing users to adjust the banner height.



To put it back, one needs to unlock the pole from the graphics and roll down the base. The tension inside the roller helps pull and hold the banner tight when on display. Using these banners is easy, quick, and simple. Because of all these benefits, retractable banners have become so popular. When not in use, the graphic stays protected inside the stand, which means they are durable.



These banners can be strategically used to promote a product or service. They can be installed within the exhibit booth to explain a product in detail. They are also placed in the hotel's lobby or hallway or right outside the conference room to welcome guests.



These banners are long-lasting and reusable. They are pretty sturdy and can withstand the elements. They are portable and easy to set up. One can remove them quickly. At R.J Marx, the retractable banners are made to fit in any budget.



