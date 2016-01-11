Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2016 --On Jan. 11, 2016, RJ Mexican Cuisine will re-open its doors for the first time in 2016 under a new lease, with a new look. After resigning for another ten years in the Historic West End of downtown Dallas, Rj Mexican Cuisine is making moves with the intention of becoming a West End staple. RJ Mexican Cuisine has been closed during to undergo remodeling to create a more modern setting for the future.



RJ Mexican Cuisine will add a tequila lounge and expand their private dining room among other enhancements. These renovations are being made in hopes of improving the private dining experience during business meetings and rehearsal dinners, while adding an exciting new spot for West End nightlife.



"We're committed to reviving the West End," said Jay Khan, Co-Owner and operator of RJ Mexican Cuisine. "We want these improvements to our restaurant to show our commitment to staying relevant, preserving the historic West End district and serving the best authentic mexican food in Dallas."



In total the renovations will add 1,100 square feet to the restaurant adding 50 seats for dining customers and private parties and an additional 450 square feet for bar service in the new tequila lounge.