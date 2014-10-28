Rj Mitte of Breaking Bad Joins an International Cast in a Franco-American Coproduction to Be Shot in Paris Next Summer

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --In "WINK," a science fiction romantic comedy, RJ Mitte, (Breaking Bad), has taken on a very different role: a sexy "geeknious" who has invented an application that helps him uncover a global conspiracy being hatched in Paris by international crooks.



RJ MITTE is the lead in an ensemble which includes Tonia Sotiropoulou (Skyfall, Berberian Sound Studio), Emma de Caunes (The Science of Dreams) and Robert Carradine among others.



Regarding the use of crowd-funding, writer director Temi Lopez says, "It is very unlikely that the usual industry venues will invest in a zany, off the wall satire with a meaningful message such as WINK. At least until we can show that there is already a public interested in watching it.



That's why we decided to approach the people that we think will "get" this kind of flick."



The production has already shot a teaser and just started a campaign on Indigogo to raise partial funds for the filming in Paris next summer.For more information visit WINK on INDIEGOGO.



About Wink

Wink is a screenplay developed into an exuberant piece, in which a cunning hero, two irresistible ladies, a bankster's conspiracy, a Machiavellian computer, a crazy wizard, parallel universes and a flying toddler, joyfully collide. IN TWO WORDS: A COMEDY! A mind-bending, multi-layered, retro-futurist, romantic satire with more than one twist.