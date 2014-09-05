RJF Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Home Lighting

Gilbert, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Jean Flake is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LampsGalorePlus.com. The website carries a wide range of lighting for home interiors, including chandeliers, nightlights, floor lamps, sconces, and table lamps. Flake thinks that it is important to have a lot of light in a home. She is always looking for lighting options that can be added to her home to provide a high level of light. She was inspired to start her website by her desire to provide customers with a wide range of unique lighting options that they could use to brighten up their homes.



There are many fantastic lighting products available within the merchandise of LampsGalorePlus.com. The website offers a large selection of lighting choices including accent table lamps, contemporary chandeliers, modern floor lamps, novelty lamps, fabric shade chandeliers, wall sconces, and much more. In the future, Flake plans on adding different types of lamps that will fit into different areas of home decoration. By adding products regularly, she hopes to encourage customers to return to her site to find more home lighting that they want to incorporate into their homes.



Providing customers with a well organized website that has unique and interesting products is important to Flake in regards to LampsGalorePlus.com. She will be hand selecting the products offered on her site to ensure that she only sells products that are good quality and are unique. The website includes separate categories for lamps which will make it easier for customers to locate a product that fits their needs without having to search through pages of unrelated products.



To complement the main website, Flake will also be launching a blog located at http:/www.YourLampNeedsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to home lighting. Flake will be featuring some of the products on her site and talking about how these can be used to brighten a home and fit in with a decorative style. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with more information to help them make good purchasing decisions on the main website.



