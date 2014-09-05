RJM Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Health and Personal Care Supplies for the Elderly

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2014 --Rene Martinez is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.QualityHomeHealthAids.com. The website features a wide assortment of health and personal care supplies for the elderly including dietary supplements, daily living aids, diabetic supplies, bathroom aids, and incontinence products. Martinez was inspired to provide an easy place for elders to get the items that they need by watching the difficulties his elderly parents experienced in just living their day to day lives. He wanted to provide customers with items that would make life a lot easier for their elderly loved ones.



There are many high quality health and personal care supplies featured within the merchandise of QualityHomeHealthAids.com. The website carries products including disposable washcloths, elevated toilet seats, incontinence bed pads, liquid nutrition, reacher tools, waterless shampoo, adult diapers, and more. In the future, Martinez will be expanding the options available within the categories that he already has on his site. By providing a wide selection of products, he hopes to give customers the ability to find something that fills their needs or the needs of their loved ones perfectly.



Building a website that is convenient for customers and set up in a way that benefits them the most is extremely important to Martinez regarding QualityHomeHealthAids.com. He plans on making it so that customers can set up recurring orders so they won’t even have to visit the site for regular needs. Since some of the items on the site can be embarrassing to buy in a store, he will be offering these items in a private setting so that customers don’t have to feel self conscious. The products on the site will always be offered at low prices since Martinez’s goal is to provide assistance to the elderly rather than to make a large profit. “It’s about giving back to the generation that gave birth to my generation,” he explains.



To complement the main website, Martinez is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheHealthAidBlog.com



The blog will be providing information on the products that might be helpful to elderly individuals. Martinez will be researching the best and most useful products so that he can write about how these products can make life easier and what products are available. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with the information that they need to make good purchasing decisions.



