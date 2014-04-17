RL Service Landscaping Extends Its Lawn Care Services in Camano Island, Washington to Surrounding Communities

Stanwood, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2014 --Keeping its satisfied client base top of mind RL Service Landscaping now extends its services beyond Camano Island, Washington to include the communities of Stanwood, Marysville, Arlington and Mount Vernon. The landscaping company prides itself on supplying Camano Island, and now its surrounding communities, with superior customer service meeting the highest in landscaping quality standards. The commitment to both service and quality has now garnered the company a broader reach with the expansion of its lawn care services.



Providing the community of Stanwood landscaping services that are tailored to fit each individual customer’s needs is the lawn care company’s specialty. Further, Arlington lawn maintenance services only bolster the company’s expertise in the Washington area. In addition to basic lawn care, the company also specializes in irrigation solutions that include everything from large multi-zone systems to flower beds. RL Service Landscaping will also repair irrigation systems already in place. The Camino Island landscaping company helps clients with aeration, mowing, brush cutting and ground clearing. Their services also include garden bed renewal, hedge trimming and pruning as well as Hydroseed and sod. Adding to curbside appeal the Arlington lawn care company will also create walkways and patios designed with flagstone, cobblestone or pavers.



Ryan Imus, Owner of RL Services, LLC said of the company’s expansion, “Aside from serving the area with Washington’s best lawn care I think our success has really stemmed from the level of customer service we provide. Each customer is given a maintenance agreement that guarantees what our service will provide and when. It’s by managing expectations with open communication that RL Services has maintained its excellent customer satisfaction.”



RL Services Landscaping is owned and operated by Ryan Imus to serve clients in Camano Island, Washington and surrounding communities with superior lawn care. The company provides high quality lawn care as well as detailed services like pressure washing gutter cleaning, leaf removal and roadside debris pick up.



