RME ARC USB Remote Control Brings Interface Functionality to Your Fingertips

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --Premier German interface manufacturer RME has launched a powerful wired remote control for its Fireface UFX+, and Fireface UFX II, and all TotalMixFX compatible devices: the ARC USB. Sporting a desktop friendly enclosure and bus-powered USB connectivity, the ARC USB integrates easily into any studio environment, bringing key functionality like master and headphone volume control, mono, and snapshot selection right to users' fingertips. Set up for intuitive control of RME's interfaces and the company's acclaimed TotalMix FX routing and mixing software, its buttons and rotary wheel are fully programmable, allowing complete personalization to any given production environment.



"Integrating a desktop controller into your workflow brings the convenience and ergonomics of a analog studio console to digital recording, helping you focus on capturing and molding a great sound," says Mathias von Heydekampf, managing director of Synthax, distributor of RME. "The ARC USB helps users take advantage of our best-in-class interfaces such as the Fireface UFX+ and Fireface UFX II, while being backwards capatible with all RME interfaces dating back to 2001. The ARC USB — when combined with our TotalMixFX software, ushers in a new era of control and production possibilities for our users."



Hands-On Control



The ARC USB expands upon its predecessor the ARC MKI with a new control layout and vastly expanded controls — providing access to the most common functions within TotalMix FX and RME interfaces. Its sturdy construction features a robust, elegant metal case that matches the finish of the UFX+ and UFX II interfaces for a refined look.



A large rotary wheel is the centerpiece of the unit, set by default to control the output level. Above this are three rows of buttons: the first two rows enable selection of one of eight snapshots within TotalMix FX for easy navigation of input and output routing and submixes. The third row's controls allow the user to mono the main output, select between Headphone 1 and Headphone 2 volume control on the rotary wheel, and also select the external input, located on the side of the unit.



Below the rotary wheel are seated three additional buttons, allowing the user to engage the talkback microphone, switch to a second monitor pair, and dim the output. All controls can be assigned with TotalMix FX for the ultimate in customization. A sticker set for these functions is provided for a matching overlay.



The ARC USB's bus-powered USB 1.1 connector allows cable lengths of up to ten meters, sufficient to accommodate most existing studio rack configurations with a standard USB 2 cable. Integrated class compliancy allows driver-free operation on both Mac and PC for hassle-free setup.



To learn more about the ARC USB, please visit: rme-usa.com.



About Synthax, Incorporated

Synthax Inc. is the exclusive USA distributor for RME digital audio solutions, Ferrofish advanced audio applications, myMix audio products, and ALVA cableware. We supply a nationwide network of dealers with these products for professional audio, broadcast, music industry, commercial audio, theater, military and government applications.



For additional information, visit the company online at http://www.synthax.com.