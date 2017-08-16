'RME Experience' Arrives in L.A. on August 22th and 24th, Showcasing Company's Best in Class Interface Technology

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --Premier German interface manufacturer RME, now celebrating more than two decades of innovation in audio hardware and software development, announced that it will be hosting two separate 'RME Experience' training sessions in the Los Angeles area next week. The first session will take place on Tuesday, August 22nd at Westlake Pro in North Hollywood, and the second will occur on Thursday, August 24th at Pro Audio LA in Glendale.



The full day sessions — hosted by RME Director of Sales Derek Badala — will cover the company's latest best-in-class conversion solutions for commercial and personal recording studios, live sound environments and other applications including broadcast and systems integration. RME will also provide an in-depth overview on the robust sound processing capabilities of TotalMix FX — its robust mixer and processing platform included free of charge with any of the company's interfaces.



"We are pleased to bring the RME Experience to Westlake Pro and Pro Audio LA," commented Badala. "Most professionals are already aware of RME's unsurpassed audio quality and reliability, but these sessions will highlight the power of TotalMix FX — the ultimate routing, dynamics and effects processing tool. We will demonstrate how TotalMix FX is able to deliver astonishing dynamics, EQ and effects while tracking and mixing — but without draining processing power from your computer and while minimizing latency."



Taking the high road with RME



RME's Fireface lineup is the culmination of the German manufacturer's 20 years of design, engineering and manufacturing expertise. As the standard-bearer for both audio quality and reliability, Fireface interfaces have earned a superior reputation in both commercial recording and live sound environments.



The RME Experience will feature the new Fireface UFX+ ­ — the company's flagship interface that is able to gracefully handle 96 channels of I/O with astonishing audio quality and the lowest possible latency. Perhaps the most impressive attribute of the Fireface UFX+ is its unrivalled connectivity, which encompasses analog, ADAT, MADI, AES, SPDIF. USB 2, USB 3 and Thunderbolt technologies.



RME's new Babyface Pro interface will also be among the cast of superstars on display during the RME Experience in LA. Despite its miniscule size, the 12-in/12-out interface features a wide range of connectivity options — including two high-end, transparent microphone preamplifiers. Cast in a svelte and sturdy aluminum housing, the Babyface Pro is a durable and completely portable interface, perfectly suited for project studios, touring musicians or traveling producers. During the RME Experience, RME will demonstrate the Babyface Pro in an iPad / iOS user scenario as well as in a more traditional desktop application environment.



Meantime, RME's ADI-2 Pro AD/DA reference converter, which will also be demoed, packs several of the German interface company's feature sets into a powerful, yet mobile, multi-purpose production tool. Featuring an astonishing sample rate of 768 kHz, full parametric EQ and dynamics, rock-solid clocking and an audiophile grade headphone amplifier, the ADI-2 Pro boasts world-class features in a small footprint. With its parametric EQ functionality, on-board spectral analyzer and binaural cross-feed feature, the ADI-2 Pro is the ultimate monitoring tool that can adapt to any critical listening environment.



Finally, the Ferrofish A32 Dante will also be on display. With a herculean 368-channel capacity that supports AD/DA Dante, MADI and ADAT formats, this unit delivers superior sound quality, unprecedented cabling efficiency, and is suitable for a vast range of applications in broadcast, live and installed sound environments. With its Dante networking capability, the Ferrofish A32 Dante excels in professional broadcast environments, complex AV installations and live sound productions. Its intelligent design enables users to eliminate the masses of cables often associated with large sound installations by leveraging uncompressed, multi-channel digital media networking technology with near-zero latency and synchronization.



For more information on the RME Experience in LA or to register, please contact Derek Badala (derek@synthax.com).



