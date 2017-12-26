RME Presents ADI-2 DAC: A 2-Channel DA Converter for Studio Professionals and HiFi Enthusiasts

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --RME Audio, a German manufacturer of digital audio solutions for the professional and HiFi sector, presents the ADI-2 DAC, a two-channel high-end digital/analog converter in a 9.5"/1HE housing. With its outstanding audio quality and wide range of conversion options it is targeted at studio professionals and audiophiles.



Using the latest 32 bit/768 kHz reference converter, RME SteadyClock technology for excellent jitter suppression and a powerful DSP processor, the ADI-2 DAC offers zero-compromise conversion and playback of digital signals into the analog world. The DA converter features two high-performance headphone outputs, including a dedicated in-ear connection.



The ADI-2 DAC is a further development of the renowned ADI-2 Pro AD/DA reference converter. Its input options include a coaxial SPDIF connection, an optical SPDIF/ADAT connection and a USB2 port. After DA-conversion the analog signals are available at the stereo XLR and stereo RCA outputs, or at the TRS standard and mini jack outputs of the headphone amp.



Headphone amp with IEM output



The powerful and sophisticated headphone section is suitable for connecting high-impedance studio and HiFi headphones through an Extreme Power output, and modern high-quality in-ear systems. These generally have particularly high sensitivity, revealing the intrinsic noise of an amplifer stage in an unpleasant way. But the ADI-2 DAC's superb signal-to-noise ratio of up to 120 dBA and extremely low distortion meets the needs of even the most demanding studio professional or audiophile enthusiast.



In addition to its excellent sound quality, the ADI-2 DAC provides impressive internal signal processing options thanks to a powerful DSP processor. Among other features, it offers 5-band parametric EQ, user-friendly bass/treble adjustment, Crossfeed playback and an innovative loudness control for the analog stereo outputs.



DA converter & audio interface



The ADI-2 DAC has flexible digital and analog ports. To make it even more versatile the DA converter has a USB recording function for incoming SPDIF signals. The ADI-2 DAC can therefore work as ideal two-channel USB audio interface, capable of recording at sample rates up to 192 kHz and playing back up to 768 kHz, both PCM and DSD signals.



Informative & Flexible display



To ensure that users have quick and intuitive access to the wide variety of I/O options and processing functions the ADI-2 DAC has an ergonomic user interface and high-resolution IPS display where users can access such tools as the internal analyzer based on the famous Spectral Analyzer from the DIGICheck analysis tool. The display's background and label colors can be inverted for sensitive eyes or environments. Even less obtrusive is the "AutoDark Mode", which will automatically switch off the display and all the LEDs after ten seconds.



Convenient remote control



The supplied remote control makes using the DA-converter even more convenient. Various functions are available, including volume up/down, playback source selector and equalizer on/off. In all there are 20 different functions which can be assigned to four additional, freely programmable buttons.



For more information on the ADI-2 DAC go to: http://www.rme-usa.com/.



About Synthax, Incorporated

Synthax Inc. is the exclusive USA distributor for RME digital audio solutions, Ferrofish advanced audio applications, myMix audio products, and ALVA cableware. We supply a nationwide network of dealers with these products for professional audio, broadcast, music industry, commercial audio, theater, military and government applications.



For additional information, visit the company online at http://www.synthax.com.



For more information on RME Audio, please visit http://www.rme-usa.com/.