RMEEN Kickstarter Campaign Launches to Bring the World Its First 5-in-One Handbag for Men and Women

Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Designed to make a fashion statement, created to simplify life, the RMEEN S-Bag hits Kickstarter with a new and relevant edge. The slim, smart, luxury handbag is a world-first in wearable tech for both men and women now on Kickstarter. With many uses the bag is an easy choice for women but, a handbag for men? Indeed. The rugged S-Bag replaces a phone case, a wallet and a power bank in one freshly designed application. Meant to forever change the way items are carried and charged, the unisex smart bag gives options and style in gorgeous quality leather.



Suitable to be carried as a hand-held clutch, across the body, around the waist, or over the shoulder, the S-Bag is multi-functionality personified. Inside it, an ultra-thin rechargeable lithium battery with a USB output, micro USB input, and LED charging indicator waits to turn the unisex handbag into a charging station. Suitable for iPhones, Windows, and Android devices it comes with a flat, foldable mini 8"charging cable and an adapter.



Weighing only 11 ounces and measuring 12mm thick, the S-Bag essentially becomes an extension of the body for ease of wear. Rotating shoulder straps give it that convenience. Inside the S-Bag is lined with 100% wool so it's soft enough to provide the ultimate in protection for a smartphone while still being roomy enough to carry keys, lipgloss, cash, and credit cards, etc.



Eli Shirzadian, CEO of RMEEN said of the wearable tech handbag and its crowdfunding supporters, "As a bonus to Kickstarter crowdfunders RMEEN will include a matching mini-pouch leather case to store headphones, coins or jewelry. We're happy to show our support to those who have supported this campaign and helped us bring this awesome charging bag to market."



For more information visit http://www.rmeen.com/.



To support the Kickstarter campaign visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/306408316/worlds-first-slim-smart-multi-functional-handbag-b



About RMEEN

Founded by Eli Shirzadian in 2015, RMEEN is based in Boulder, Colorado. The company provides the marketplace with wearable tech luxury fashion items designed to enhance convenience, comfort, and functionality.



