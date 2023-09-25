RMI Inspections Specializes in Home Blower Testing in Boca Raton and Coral Springs, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2023 --The blower door test or home blower testing is a common practice in building science and energy efficiency. This test aims to check the air-tightness of a building, typically a residential home.



The leakage of air conditioner air can be a significant concern for homeowners. If not addressed on them, it can cause a spike in energy bills. One can assess the energy efficiency of the home through home blower testing. For better results, professional intervention is highly recommended.



RMI Inspections is a trusted company specializing in home blower testing in Boca Raton and Coral Springs, Florida. They use advanced methods and technologies to measure how airtight a home is. It can help in fixing air leaks if such things happen.



The lack of air tightness can cause a lot of problems. One of the significant problems homeowners can face is energy loss. It can lead to higher energy bills as the HVAC systems must work hard to maintain the desired indoor temperature.



Unsealed homes contribute to drafts and temperature variations. These drafts can cause discomfort, especially during extreme weather conditions. Plus, comfort level can be badly compromised due to a lack of air-tightness.



In humid climates, poor air-tightness leads to condensation and moisture issues. Heavy moisture creates the breeding grounds for mold and mildew to thrive. As a result, people with allergies, asthma, and other bronchial problems face trouble breathing and other health complications.



Investment in home air blowers lessens the environmental impact. With the right air-tightness, homes consume less energy, lowering carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. Plus, occupants will feel comfortable without having to adjust the thermostat now and then.



The professionals at RMI Inspections set up a blower system and do other tasks, such as sealing openings to measure buildings' air tightness. They also have instruments to determine air leakage and recommend solutions accordingly.



For more information on mold removal services in Boca Raton and Coral Springs, Florida, visit https://rmihomeinspections.com/ft-lauderdale-miami-home-inspection-services/.



About RMI Inspections

