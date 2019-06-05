RoadBuilders Partners with BizIQ

Hendersonville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2019 --RoadBuilders, a company that specializes in installing various forms of asphalt in Nashville, TN, recently announced it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business clients across North America.



This new business partnership with BizIQ will provide RoadBuilders a variety of new ways to reach out to new audiences and prospective customers in its area. BizIQ will use some tried and tested search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts to help RoadBuilders' potential customers find reliable sources of information about sealcoating in Nashville, TN. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the company, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for the company offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on subjects like asphalt paving and pavement milling. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the firm to learn more about its services.



"We're really excited to have this chance to work with BizIQ to take our digital communications and web design to the next level," said Raquel Rickey of RoadBuilders. "This is a big step forward for us as we focus on using the web to more effectively communicate with current and prospective clients."



About RoadBuilders

Founded in 2011, RoadBuilders is Nashville's premier family-owned and operated asphalt paving company, with years of experience allowing for cost-effective solutions to all its clients' paving needs. For more information about the company's services, visit http://www.roadbuilderspaving.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.