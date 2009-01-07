Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2009 -- Roaring Penguin Software Inc., makers of the acclaimed CanIt line of anti-spam solutions, today announced that they have teamed up with GroundWork Open Source, the leading commercial open source supplier of monitoring and management software to integrate CanIt and GroundWork Monitor. This new solution enables Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to effectively monitor the performance and availability of their clients’ critical email and anti-spam infrastructure.



The powerful combination of Roaring Penguin Software’s CanIt and GroundWork Open Source's GroundWork Monitor allows solution providers and MSPs to provide their clients with peace of mind, knowing that their anti-spam e-mail infrastructure is up and running.



The deep integration of CanIt with GroundWork Monitor provides detailed information about the availability, health and performance of the email infrastructure, enabling proactive, timely maintenance while reducing downtime and operating costs. GroundWork Monitor’s ability to provide Service-Level reports and end-user performance dashboards based on attributes such as mail queue length and average message processing time ensures Service Level Agreements and Operating Level Agreements are honored and business needs are met.



In addition, with CanIt and GroundWork Monitor solution providers can take advantage of three streams of added revenue. They can generate incremental revenue with each new mail server they sell, as well as participate in the ongoing support revenue for the software and the ongoing revenue that they charge for monitoring the anti-spam appliances.



“The reliability of email communications infrastructure is vital to all business operations. Monitoring the health of the network is a core component of our Channel Partners services,” said Tara Spalding, Vice President of Marketing at GroundWork Open Source. “Roaring Penguin Software is a leader in Linux-based anti-spam solutions and we are pleased to team with them to offer a world class solution that allows our partners to proactively monitor and manage clients’ anti-spam appliances.”



Roaring Penguin Software features three anti-spam solutions, a "soft appliance", a version hosted at the MSPs data center and in a completely outsourced hosted version. Roaring Penguin's CanIt Appliances combine high-performance mail spam filtering with ease of setup and administration. The CanIt Appliances come in various versions to suit large and small installations. Multiple appliances can be clustered to handle very large mail volumes. All the appliances feature automatic updates.



“We’ve found that more of our customers are demanding remote monitoring of the health of their anti-spam servers,” explains David Skoll, Roaring Penguin’s President and CTO. “GroundWork Monitor software makes it easier for our solution provider partners to monitor what is going on with their appliances 24/7.”



About GroundWork Open Source

GroundWork Open Source is the provider of the most widely deployed commercial open source based IT management and network monitoring solution. Based on best-of-breed technology accrued from proven open source solutions along with an internally developed scalable, open standards based architecture, GroundWork Open Source's flagship solution has provided network and systems management solutions for companies monitoring tens to tens of thousands of devices.



For more information, visit http://www.groundworkopensource.com/



About Roaring Penguin

Founded in 1999, Roaring Penguin Software Inc., specializes in e-mail filtering. The company focuses on fighting spam at the mail server, with the acclaimed CanIt and MIMEDefang product lines. Today, Roaring Penguin develops, deploys and supports its spam- and virus-fighting products for customers that include enterprises, ISPs, campuses, web hosts, and government offices. For more information, visit Roaring Penguin Software at: http://www.roaringpenguin.com.

