Rob Nevins Living Lean Opening New Location in West Hartford

West Hartford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2012 --Rob Nevins the creator of the Living Lean program is proud to announce the opening of his new location at the ATMA Center, 199 Oakwood Avenue in West Hartford. With this expansion, Rob nicknamed the “Fat Loss Guru” will be able to bring further awareness to the public about to his well-received program. The Living Lean program teaches people about how to eat and maximize your body’s natural ability to burn it using just regular food from the supermarket.



On March 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Living Lean team will be hosting an open house where Scot Haney and Kara Sundlun from WFSB’s Better Connecticut will be guest speakers. They are both long-time clients of Rob’s who have benefited tremendously from his program.



Rob currently has almost 50,000 clients alone in Connecticut. The expansion into West Hartford has been possible because Physicians statewide recommend Rob and his program for patients looking to address conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity. “We are so excited to be opening in West Hartford,” says Rob Nevins. “I’m dedicated to making Connecticut the leanest State and we are on our way to doing it!”



At his new location, Rob is excited and will be working closely with Doreen Fishman a Board Certified Holistic Nurse and Hypnotherapist. Doreen has 25 years of extensive experience in assisting clients’ reach their physical and personal development goals. She works with them by training their minds to overcome obstacles, push through limiting beliefs, and to eliminate self-sabotaging patterns that have prevented them in achieving long-term success. “With the addition of Doreen to the team, we will be able to combine our expertise to offer a complete weight loss and wellness program” remarks Rob. “We are very excited to launch this new program, there is nothing like it out there.”



To attend the March 14 open house, please call 203-294-9346. Visit robnevinslivinglean.com for more information about the Living Lean Program.