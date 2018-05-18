Robert C. Papa Jr. Achieves Civil Trial Attorney Certification

Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2018 --Robert C. Papa Jr. has been officially certified as a Civil Trial Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey. In doing so, Mr. Papa follows in the footsteps of colleagues Jack Vincent Corradino and Joseph A. Defuria as attorneys who have been able to demonstrate their expert levels of experience, education, knowledge, and skill in civil trial practice.



"Today is an exciting day for both myself and our law firm," Papa said in a statement. "I am extremely proud that Corradino & Papa will now have three certified civil trial attorneys and we will continue to advocate with a high level of expertise for our clients when they are subject to wrongdoing."



To be a certified civil trial attorney, a lawyer must meet the following requirements:



- Has been a member in good standing of the New Jersey Bar for at least five years.



- Has taken a specific number of continuing legal education courses in the three years before filing an application.



- Demonstrates substantial involvement in preparation for litigated matters.



- Demonstrates an unblemished reputation by submitting a list of attorneys and judges who will attest to the applicant's character and ability.



- Passes a written examination covering various aspects of practice in the designated specialty.



Additionally, in receiving this certification, Mr. Papa joins the mere 2% of attorneys in New Jersey who have been personally certified by the State of the New Jersey as having above average proficiency in specialized fields of law.



About Corradino & Papa, LLC

Corradino & Papa, LLC is a personal injury law firm in the heart of New Jersey, we are committed to representing victims of accidents and injuries. We handle various personal injury cases like wrongful death, vehicle and motorcycle accidents, catastrophic injuries, trucking accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, construction injuries and several other types of accidents and injury cases.