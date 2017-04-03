Robert Mason Accepted Into Forbes Coaches Council

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --Robert W. Mason, leadership and performance coach, with impressive successes in corporate strategy, manufacturing operations and change management, currently heading RLG International's offshore Oil & Gas practice, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for business leaders and performance coaches.



Mason joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.



Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.



"I am incredibly honored to join with the highest ranks of leadership developers and business coaches in the world," said Mason. "This is an elite community where coaching ideas are formulated and born for the very first time. I am excited to be part of the coaching discussions, and look forward to contributing to Forbes's iconic content and article developments in the coming years."



Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Robert Mason into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."



About Robert W. Mason

Robert Mason's past roles have included CEO, Emergency Financial Manager, Dept. of Treasury for the State of Michigan, Strategic and Operations Consultant, Mars Mission, NASA, and Strategy Manager, Office of the Chairman & CEO for Chrysler Corporation.



About RLG International

Founded in British Columbia, Canada over 30 years ago, RLG International is a management-consulting firm that specializes in on-site implementation of measureable performance improvement projects. The company has a long history of tackling difficult projects and delivering sustainable long-term results in both processes and behaviors. RLG has a reputation for expertise in a variety of industries, and was recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed companies for 9 years.



RLG focuses specifically on developing custom plans for each individual client, and formulating an implementation that works for all parties. The key to RLG's success is the relocation of performance improvement experts to working full time, on-site with the client's employees. The managers then harness their expertise in five specific outcomes: measureable bottom line results, effective management systems, leadership development, empowered passionate individuals, and a front line that is connected to the bottom line. To learn more about RLG International, visit http://www.rlginternational.com/.



About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit https://forbescoachescouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.