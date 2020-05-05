Robert S. Morrison, P.A. and Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida Announce Launch of New Website

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2020 --Today Business Broker Robert Morrison (Robert S. Morrison, P.A.) along with his Brokerage, Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida, announced the launch of a new website designed to make the process of buying and selling businesses in South Florida more client friendly. SoFlaBusinessBrokers.com combines Morrison's experience and professionalism with the extensive global network of Sunbelt in one web location.



About Robert S. Morrison, P.A.



As a Business Broker, Robert Morrison is a professional in his domain. He has assisted hundreds of entrepreneurs with achieving their dreams of business ownership. He currently works with sellers in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties with valuating their businesses and locating buyers, both local and international. Further, he consults with buyers to find the right opportunity, whether independent or franchise business. In addition to Business Brokerage, Robert also has experience in Commercial, Residential and Investment Real Estate Services.



Morrison studied Communication at the University of Miami and is a former United States Marine. He served as Board Member of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals and is a member of the Business Brokers of Florida. He lives in Weston, FL and enjoys spending time with his family.



About Sunbelt Business Brokers

For over 20 years, Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida has proven itself as one of the top business sales firms in South Florida. Sunbelt has distinguished itself with the outstanding quality and professionalism of its business intermediaries and dedication to its clients' success. Sunbelt has all the tools available to transact businesses with annual sales ranging from $250,000 to $20,000,000. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Sunbelt focuses on buyers and sellers in South Florida but services clients throughout the state of Florida.



"We are excited to have Robert as part of the team - his passion and enthusiasm for helping his customers is infectious", stated Ryan Cave, Broker of Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida. "Robert has a great track record and we look forward to seeing him expand his network".