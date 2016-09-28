Robert Zeuli Starts Indiegogo Campaign for the Creation of Sponsored-Athlete.com

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --Robert Zeuli, the founder of Sponsored-Athlete.com, believes that sponsorship is an essential requirement for all athletes regardless of their level of expertise. However, over the years, the term 'sponsored athlete' has remained confined only within the highest level of professional athletes. Sponsored-Athlete.com is an upcoming online marketplace dedicated to offering sponsorships to amateur athletes and fitness enthusiasts.



A Boston-based start-up venture, Sponsored-Athlete.com functions as an agent for the athletes and the companies to help them obtain top-level sponsorships. Athletes can join for free, and build user profiles that will be seen by companies on the site.



Companies will be able to view all the profiles and send contracts to the athletes of their choice. All sponsorship contracts are digitally signed and remain saved on the secure server of Sponsored-Athlete.com. A copy of the contract will be displayed on the personal profile of the athletes. The athletes will be able to accept their pending sponsorship requests by paying an annual fee of $49.99; a one-time fee for unlimited sponsorships. Sponsored-Athlete.com helps companies promote their products to new demographics by connecting them with athletes anywhere in the world.



"At Sponsored-Athlete.com, we are changing the game for sponsored athletes by not only giving amateur athletes the ability to grow but also the companies that sponsor them," says Robert Zeuli.



Robert has just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise $25,000 for the making of Sponsored-Athlete.com. All funds raised from this campaign will be used to create a website capable of hosting thousands of athletes and companies alike. A series of lucrative perks are being offered to all backers.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/2dfiDia



About Sponsored-Athlete.com

Sponsored-Athlete.com is the first online marketplace for amateur athletes and fitness enthusiasts to get sponsored by top-level companies in the industry. They function as an agent for the athletes and the companies to help them obtain top-level sponsorships. Athletes can join for free, and build user profiles that can be seen by the companies. On the other hand, the companies can increase the awareness about their products and services by supporting the amateur athletes.