Roberts Auto Group Announces 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Pryor, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --Roberts Auto Group will hold its 17th annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 19 in Pryor.



The festivities will take place at Pryor Tiger Football Field. The gates will open at 1:30 p.m., with events beginning at 2 p.m., rain or shine. Community members, families and children of all ages are welcome to come take part in the event, which will include balloons, candy and Easter egg hunts for children ages 0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10, as well as photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.



“The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is a time-honored tradition for area residents,” said Scott Roberts, dealer principal of Roberts Auto Group. “We would like to invite everyone from Pryor and the neighboring communities to come join in on the fun. This is a great event for all ages, where community members can come together and celebrate the holiday. At Roberts Auto Group, we’re proud to sponsor an event that creates so many lasting memories for everyone involved, especially the kids.”



Roberts Auto Group and contributing sponsors — including Red Crown Credit Union, Charlie’s Chicken, Hooks One Stop and Pizza Hut — will provide more than 12,000 Easter eggs for the event, all filled with candy, toys, coupons and cash.



Roberts Auto Group consists of several dealerships throughout the Tulsa area, including Roberts Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Roberts Ford Lincoln and Roberts Auto Center. The auto group is committed to providing its customers with the widest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles in the region at the lowest prices available. All three auto dealers offer flexible financing options, ensuring that customers can get the car, truck, SUV or crossover they want at a price that fits their budget.



“Roberts Auto Group has a strong connection to the local community,” said Misty Edwards, marketing and event coordinator for Roberts Auto Group. “We are always looking for ways to engage our friends and neighbors in the area. Fun family events like the Annual Easter Egg Hunt help bring people together, and that’s what Roberts Auto Group is all about. We are proud of our local community, proud to be your dealer for life and we would like for everyone to come and celebrate with us on April 19.”



To learn more about Roberts Auto Group and the wide selection of new and used vehicles it offers, go to http://www.robertsautocenter.com.