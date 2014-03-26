Roberts Auto Group Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Roberts Ford-Lincoln

Pryor, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2014 --Roberts Ford-Lincoln, the northeast Oklahoma area’s leading Ford and Lincoln auto dealer, will hold a ribbon cutting event for its new store in Pryor.



Located at 4501 S. Mill St., Roberts Ford-Lincoln’s new location is the most recent addition to the Roberts Auto Group, which consists of several auto dealers in the area, including Roberts Auto Center and Roberts Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday, March 25th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



“Our new location in Pryor is truly exciting for the entire Roberts Auto Group family, and we are all looking forward to the ribbon cutting event on Tuesday,” said Misty Edwards, dealer principal of Roberts Auto Group. “Like the customers at all of our stores in the northeast Oklahoma area, the people who visit Roberts Ford-Lincoln will receive exceptional service from skilled and knowledgeable automotive sales professionals. This event will be a fun occasion for all, and we would like to invite local community members to come out and join us.”



Roberts Ford-Lincoln offers a broad selection of new and pre-owned Ford and Lincoln vehicles to customers throughout Pryor, Tulsa and the surrounding communities.



“We are dedicated to providing the greatest value to each and every one of our customers,” said Edwards. “At this ribbon cutting ceremony, we’re offering special deals, free food and prizes as just part of our way of showing our guests just how much they mean to us. When the time comes to shop for a new or used Ford car, truck, SUV or crossover, we want people to come to a Roberts store. Our name is associated with great value and trustworthy service throughout the Pryor area — and we’re working hard to keep it that way.”



To learn more about Roberts Ford-Lincoln and the wide selection of new and pre-owned Ford and Lincoln vehicles the auto dealer provides, visit http://www.fordlincolnoftulsa.com.