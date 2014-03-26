Roberts Auto Group Continues to Meet Customers' Needs by Introducing Hispanic Sales Team

Pryor, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2014 --Roberts Auto Group, a Tulsa-area family of auto dealers that includes Roberts Ford Lincoln, Roberts Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Roberts Auto Center, has introduced its new Hispanic sales team.



In a significant effort to better connect with its bilingual and Spanish-speaking clientele, the auto group has instituted a number of new programs, including a bilingual paperwork policy that will give customers access to Spanish versions of all documents related to the purchasing process, as well as auto history reports.



Roberts Auto Group has also hired two trainers who will provide language classes to the existing staff members across all three auto dealers. Every employee will attend weekly Spanish language courses, ensuring that Spanish-speaking customers will be met with the highest level of customer service in all departments.



“At Roberts Auto Group, we are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience,” said Misty Edwards of Roberts Auto Group. “Our new Hispanic sales team is helping us reach out to our customers in some new and exciting ways. Not only will this allow us to provide improved service to our Spanish-speaking customers, but it will also help us to better connect with the community as a whole.”



The new Hispanic sales team includes five new automotive sales professionals, including Alfredo Cortes, Jesus Velasco, Pete Romo, Maria Carlos and Todd Collier. Additionally, Roberts Auto Group has introduced a community help line staffed by bilingual employees. Community members can call the 800-number to receive guidance on important issues related to immigration paperwork, auto financing and various legal issues.



The auto group has partnered with a number of local accountants and attorneys, who have agreed to provide pro bono service to Hispanic community members, offering professional guidance on a wide range of financial and legal matters. In addition to the Tulsa area, the team will serve customers throughout northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.



“We are taking this opportunity to do what we can to create a lasting, positive impact within our local community,” said Edwards. “We have an amazing staff to work with, and together we’re making strides to provide the greatest service possible. We want people to view Roberts Auto Group as more than just a collection of great auto dealers. We want to be recognized as a community leader, offering services to our neighbors, customers and fellow community members that go above and beyond.”



About Roberts Auto Group

Roberts Auto Group stores offer a broad range of new Chevy, Ford, Lincoln, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles. If you’re thinking about getting a pre-owned vehicle, they have about every make and model to choose from. To learn more about the company, visit www.robertsautocenter.com.