Robin Shea Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Spring 2016 Production of 'Cooking 80/20 with Robin Shea'

Bowling Green, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Robin Shea is in need of funding assistance to continue the production of her widely followed television series called Cooking 80/20 with Robin Shea. The thirteen episodes of the Spring 2016 production will be broadcast on multiple network distribution channels including PBS, Create TV, Ion Life, and Heartland Television. A digital channel named The Paula Deen Network is the latest inclusion to Robin's distribution network.



Over the last eleven years of her life, Robin has been dedicated to inspiring and entertaining people through her television programs, speaking engagements and lifestyle workshops. She is extremely passionate about delivering creative solutions to the day to day challenges faced by people such as positive parenting, the importance of the family dinner hour, weight management, and building a personal vision for individuals.



Highlighting the importance of the 80/20 lifestyle, Robin states, "This way of life encourages clean, healthy lifestyle choices 80% of the time while saving 20% for guilt free indulgence! If you are looking for common sense, down to earth advice about changing your lifestyle, then this is for you."



The production of Cooking 80/20 with Robin Shea was outsourced to a third party producer between 2011 and 2014. However, recently, Robin has been able to procure a state-of-the-art facility housed in Western Kentucky University's Broadcast Department (WKU PBS). This is a crucial development because Robin and her team will now have complete creative control in all areas of production. Robin has already completed the construction of her new set. The objective of this crowdfunding project is to pay for pre-production, production, distribution, promotion, recipe development, prep team, set necessities, post-production, editing, sound design, mastering, color correction, and much more.



Inviting backers to make a contribution, Robin says, "As I continue to strive to bring my message to a larger audience I am seeking direct funding from interested, supportive, like-minded individuals that support the message of Healthy Lifestyle Reinvention through the 80/20 Lifestyle."



The Robin Shea 80/20 Cooking Kickstarter Project - http://kck.st/1Lzyx2L



Robin Shea's website is http://www.robinshea.com/