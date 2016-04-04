RobinCore Is a Coin-Sized ARM Linux Computer with Wifi

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2016 --RobinCore, the revolutionary new coin-sized open source Linux computer hardware, is now live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



RobinCore is a tiny ARM Computer with WIFI runs openWRT, it uses a high integration SOC Hi3518E(ARM926@440MHz) from the HiSilicon and a powerful WIFI chip(MT7601U), and a H.264 encoder(720p@30fps) and 64MB DDR2 integrated in Hi3518E.



RobinCore has a 16MB NOR Flash,USB2UART chip, it provides many interfaces such as 10/100M Ethernet, UART, I2C, SPI, SDIO, ADC, PWM, JTAG and GPIOs. RobinCore packs a powerful punch in a small size. The hardware measures about 1.38 square inch (33 X 27 mm), the interface spacing is 2.0mm, and the USB interface is used for a USB2UART debug port and power supply, meaning the system can be charged with an ordinary USB cable. This allows allows users to easily develop software with RobinCore.



"We have been working in the IC design house for 10 years, during which time we learned there are many developers who need to spend a lot of time to create software and hardware platforms to realize their ideas," says founder Robin Yan, "So I thought of the portable and simple open-source platform which became RobinCore. With the hardware, developers can quickly realize their ideas on the basis of RobinCore."



RobinCore is a powerful platform that can users can use to power a wireless HD camera, DVRs, portable DV, IP Cameras, Drones with FPV and remotely controlled by a mobile phone. RobinCore can also power a wireless file server and router, smart glasses, and more.



"In the market,there are a lot of waterproof HD camera, smart drone with FPV, car DVR and so on, but as of now there is not a suitable open source hardware and software for the development of these products," adds Yan, "RobinCore is the world's first ARM linux open source hardware for developers of these wireless video products."



RobinCore's coin sized ARM Linux Computer is now live on Indiegogo for only $15 for and available to support here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/a-coin-sized-arm-linux-computer-with-wifi#/



TUK, Inc. is a new brand focused on developing open source hardware and software. Founded in the summer of 2014, TUK provides open source hardware and accessories for the open source community in the long term.



