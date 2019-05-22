RoboBeGone Officially Launches Cutting-Edge Services to Protect People from Robo Calls

Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --RoboBeGone, a new company that is working to protect people across the country from annoying and predatory robo-calls, is proud to announce their official launch. Customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial and put an end to incessant robo-calls while also enjoying convenient and affordable phone services.



While automated technology and VoIP has helped to provide individuals and business with innovative solutions and better communication tools, these advances have also left people vulnerable to robo-calls. Scammers use the technology to send out randomized calls from numbers that share their targets' area codes, making it more likely that they will pick up. Once someone answers the call, scammers go to work trying to secure personal information and defraud their targets of money.



These are clearly illegal practices, but state and federal regulations have yet to catch up to technology and protect people from scammers. It is up to consumers to take a proactive approach and ensure that they only receive legitimate calls from the people that matter most. RoboBeGone was created to empower consumers and make sure that consumers don't have to deal with unwanted calls and be left vulnerable to scammers.



All it takes is a few minutes to go through the quick installation process and set up an account. RoboBeGone will then provide an affordable monthly phone service, protection from robo-calls and advanced voicemail services that send voice messages directly to an email for easy review on any device.



"It was clear to us that there was a real gap in protection for consumers and that robo-calls weren't just annoying but posed a threat to everyone's personal and financial information," says RoboBeGone CEO, Kelly Grillo. "That is why we decided to use our skills and experience to create a system that provides an impenetrable barrier of protection along with the latest in convenient and affordable phone services. We are excited to make RoboBeGone available to the public and to help protect anyone with a phone from scammers."



About RoboBeGone

RoboBeGone is a phone service that provides protection against robo-calls. The system allows consumers to create a white list of numbers that can dial through at any time while also screening calls from unknown numbers. Users can also use their individual RoboBeGone number to make outgoing calls from any phone in the world and have it appear that the call is originating from a specified phone and number. Other features include a customer portal where users can make updates, voicemail to email and a PIN system for maximum security. RoboBeGone is using the latest technology to protect users from unwanted robo-calls and scammers looking to steal information.



