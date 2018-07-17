ROBOQI Is a State-of-the-Art New Wireless Charging Station for Smartphones

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --As more and more people choose to use smartphones for their daily communications and entertainment, the need to keep those devices charged has become greater than ever. Traditional wireless charging pods can't do much to prevent a device from being knocked off the charging station unintentionally, stopping the device from charging. In addition, they can also get very hot during normal operation, sometimes halting the charge until the device cools down.



ROBOQI aims to solve these common problems with a single charging device. When a user places their phone on the charging station, robotic arms sense the presence of the phone, tightening themselves around it to stop it from sliding off. The robotic arms feature silicone pads, providing a secure grip and minimizing the risk of scratches or other damage to the user's phone.



Preliminary tests have shown the ROBOQI to run about 20 to 30 percent cooler than other charging devices. If a user's phone has a metal case or other accessory that can increase the temperature while charging, ROBOQI can detect its presence and adjust accordingly to keep the device charging.



ROBOQI is compatible with iPhone and Samsung devices that use Qi wireless charging. It is also compatible with any other device that uses this charging format. Users can install the ROBOQI on any smooth surface, thanks to the sturdy suction base. This includes tables, car windshields and dashboards, and even gym equipment. This way, users can take the ROBOQI with them wherever they go. An adapter, sold separately, is required for use in a vehicle.



The team behind ROBOQI has already created the prototype for the device and completed product testing. They are now ready to move forward with full-scale production but need additional funding in order to do so. To achieve this goal, they plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $6,666.



Campaign backers can get their hands on their own ROBOQI chargers at discounted prices. The charger is expected to retail for $69, but the earliest backers can get one for just $29. After the super early bird rewards have all been claimed, the Kickstarter price will go up to $39. The creators of ROBOQI expect to ship the chargers to customers in September 2018.