Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --So what even is an inguinal hernia? An inguinal hernia is essentially body tissue gets pushed into the inner thigh area and causes pain. This case is the reason for robotic bilateral hernia inguinal repair. Although it is generally painful, not everyone feels pain with it. Bulging skin can be a sign that it is time to get a robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair. Treatment is the best option for those who are feeling this type of pain



Robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair might be the best treatment for patients that are feeling this type of pain. Treatment varies and depends on a number of factors. Males are the most likely to have a need for robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair and people with a family history of these type of ailments. People who are obese are also ones who might need this type of procedure done. There is a severe version of the procedure where the whole body has to be cut open, and another one where it is less severe.



The less invasive procedure just makes small incisions in the abdomen and does not leave too much of a mark. Robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair is the best way to go when trying to alleviate that pane. The purpose of doing this is to remove the hernia from the body and take it out completely. The area where the hernia is taken out will be sealed up tighter to prevent future hernias in robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair.



About Dr. Lemus-Rangel

If there is a need for robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair, the best thing to do is visit Dr. Lemus-Rangel. Doctor Rafael Lemus-Rangel is a great option for anyone in the greater Los Angeles area looking into robotic bilateral inguinal hernia repair. Doctor Lemus-Ragel is a board-certified robotic surgeon located at 23823 Valencia BLVD Suite 150 Valencia, CA 91355. Contact them by phone at (661) 481 1793 or visit them at https://www.drlemusrangel.com/.