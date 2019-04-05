Robotic Surgery Now Offered at Hudson Regional Hospital

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2019 --Ever since being taken over by a new owner last year, the hospital in Secaucus — now renamed Hudson Regional Hospital — continues to offer new services for patients.



And the latest is robotic surgery. In response to the lack of minimally invasive surgical options in the area, Hudson Regional Hospital has launched The Institute for Robotic Surgery, featuring the ExcelsiusGPS, the Da Vinci XI and the Mazor Robotic Guidance System.



The Institute's staff has been trained into specialized teams for each of the three technologies, ensuring a more efficient operating room experience for both surgeon and patient.



"There is a misconception that patients need to go into Manhattan to get the best orthopedic surgical care, but we are affiliated with some of North Jersey's and New York City's most gifted doctors right here in Hudson County," Dr. Nizar Kifaieh, MD, MBA, CPE FACEP, President and CEO for Hudson Regional Hospital. "Together with our specialty-trained operating and recovery room support staff, the Institute can offer surgeons and patients an expert, efficient experience that supports quicker and easier recovery times."



The Institute for Robotic Surgery offers specialized surgery in the following modalities:



Orthopedic

Spine

Gynecology and Uro-Gynecology

Hernia Repair and Bariatric Surgery

General Surgery

Urologic Surgery



About Hudson Regional Hospital

Hudson Regional Hospital is located at 55 Meadowlands Parkway in Secaucus. Since being taken over by new owner Yan Moshe last year, the Secaucus hospital has started holding public Q&As with the hospital CEO and free childbirth and prenatal classes, all to market their services to the Secaucus community. They also held a summer festival in their parking lot last July.



The Institute for Robotic Surgery is part of an extensive renovation project by Hudson Regional Hospital to provide the best quality healthcare to Hudson County residents and the surrounding communities. Hudson Regional Hospital's surgical staff can facilitate and provide training to any interested surgeons, the hospital said.



For more information about Hudson Regional Hospital's Institute for Robotic Surgery, visit www.hudsonregionalhospital.com or call 201.392.3278.