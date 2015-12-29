Rock Fiesta Announces 2 New Fiesta Packages

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --Rock Fiesta, the Greatest Latino Rock Festival in the U.S. is coming Spring Break 2016 Friday and Saturday, March 18 & 19 in Quartzsite, Arizona.



Rock Fiesta is a 2 Day Campout Music Festival, plus an Early Entry Day, Thursday, March 17. For the first time in America, an all-Latino music festival will present 19 of the greatest Latino rock acts in modern history: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, KINKY, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, S7N, PALENKE SOULTRIBE METALACHI and 11 top Latino DJ's 26 hours of live Latino rock over 2 days, both Friday and Saturday, staging 13 hours of Music without interruption.



Rock Fiesta is the only Music festival to feature seasonal ticket packages. Due to the Christmas Special success, and ticket buyers asking for group discounts FESTIVALAND (the festival's producers), decided to launch 2 new ticket packages saving up to 20%. FIESTA FOR 2 incl. 2 Weekend Festival Tickets w/Camping Package and 2 T-shirts, SAVE 15% for a limited time. FIESTA FOR 4 incl. 4 Weekend Festival Tickets w/Camping package and 4 T-shirts, SAVE 20%. These packages are only online available tickets.



Want hard tickets? Only available at rockfiesta.com Commemorative Weekend Festival Tickets, Camping Tickets, VIP Tickets and VIP Camping = (Ticket price + $2 per ticket + 10.1% AZ sales tax), free shipping within 24 hrs. US Priority Mail.



Rock Fiesta has sold tickets in more than 15 states over the U.S. and Mexico including: Arizona, Texas, California, Iowa, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Chihuahua, Baja California, Estado de Mexico, Distrito Federal and Sonora. The 115 acre Desert Gardens can accommodate large format events. Quartzsite, home of the annual Gem & RV Show in Jan/ Feb, is the Rock Capital of the World!



Only 11 weeks away, Rock Fiesta group tickets are available until December 31, 2015. Weekend tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person, $350 VIP Weekend Festival tickets, $60 VIP Weekend Camping ticket and VIP Campers for rent.



For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, 21 Authorized Ticket Outlets now open in CA and AZ. Like us on FB or call 928-595-2016, or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media contact hal@rockfiesta.com.