Rock Fiesta Joins Forces with Telemundo Yuma

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Rock Fiesta® welcomes Telemundo Yuma, one of the biggest Latino TV channels in America. Telemundo targets the Latino American audience in the U.S. and around the world, featuring a mix of telenovelas, sports, reality shows, news programming and movies.The two companies agreed to co-promote in a Yuma meeting last Friday.



Rock Fiesta's promotional agreement with Telemundo secures 4 months of continual TV advertising with an array of TV spots. Telemundo Yuma covers 21 cities on the U.S. border side such as: Yuma, Somerton, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Calexico, El Centro, Brawley, Calipatria, Palo Verde, Blythe and Quartzsite, and 6 cities on the Mexican border side: Mexicali, San Luis Rio Colorado, Ventana and Algodones.



The co-promotion also provides Telemundo a high profile spot at the event, months of close identity with the ROCK FIESTA brand in digital and traditional media, and unique content before and during the weekend desert spectacular.



The festival is powering up a huge marketing campaign that includes Billboards in Arizona and Baja California Mexico, TV and Radio broadcast advertising in northern Mexico and U.S., Online Radio, Newspapers, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Spotify and Google Adwords and street teams in 8 SW markets. "A Festival of this size needs a great marketing plan, and with a mix of new and traditional media, we are reaching our target where ever they reside in the region" said Hal Davidson, Producer of Rock Fiesta.



About Rock Fiesta

Rock Fiesta® features 19 Major Latino rock bands performing over 2 days on the newly expanded Double Main Stage, March 18, 19 2016. The Festival offers 3 days of camping, including an early entry day and 24 hours of live music, plus an historic lineup: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, KINKY, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE, S7N and METALACHI. See the talent video, search Rock Fiesta on FB and Youtube.



Weekend tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person and VIP campers for rent. For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/español, like us on FB or call (928) 595 2016 or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media should contact hal@rockfiesta.com