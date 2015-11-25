Rock Fiesta Launches Its 6 Christmas Special Packages

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Rock Fiesta® the Latin Rock Spectacular coming March 18,19 2016, has launched 6 Special Christmas Offers for this year's holidays with special prices and discounts up to 25% on Festival Tickets. The 6 Xmas Special packages, DASHER, DANCER, RUDOLPH, LA VECINDAD, PRANCER and GROUP TICKETS are mailed to your home priority mail in a red Christmas stocking stuffed with hard tickets, flyers and T-shirts, delivered on time for Christmas!



DASHER offers 2 GA Festival Tickets w/ Camping and 2 T shirts, DANCER offers: 4 GA Weekend Festival Tickets w/ Camping and 4 T shirts, RUDOLPH offers: 2 VIP Backstage Festival Ticket w/ VIP Camping and 2 T shirts.



LA VECINDAD offers: 10 GA Weekend Festival Tickets w/ Camping, large camping area, room for up to 5 vehicles, 10 T shirts and a Rock Fiesta Flag and PRANCER offers: Camper Rental Pkg. Wolf Pup, 2 GA Weekend Festival Ticket, 2 T shirts. These packages are only available online at rockfiesta.com.



GROUP TICKETS include camping and extra T shirts, for 8 or more people $139 ea. and 21 people or more can rock at the Fiesta for as little as $119. include. camping.



About Rock Fiesta®

Rock Fiesta® features 19 Major Latino rock bands performing over 2 days on the newly expanded Double Main Stage, March 18, 19 2016. The Festival offers 3 days of camping, including an early entry day and 24 hours of live music, plus an historic lineup: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, KINKY, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE, S7N and METALACHI.



See the performance schedule and Xmas Special videos, search Rock Fiesta on FB, Youtube and Instagram.



Weekend tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person and VIP campers for rent. For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, like us on FB or call 928-595-2016 or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media should contact hal@rockfiesta.com.