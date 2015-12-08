Rock Fiesta Opens 21 Authorized Cash Tickets Outlets in AZ / CA

Quartzsite, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --In response to online Festival survey, 15% of potential ticket buyers said they would prefer to pay cash. Rock Fiesta Marketing Dept. acted fast. The 3 Day Campout Latino Rock Festival in Quartzsite, Arizona, features 19 of the best Latino rock bands over two days, Friday, Saturday, March 18 & 19, 2016 and a free early entry day. The festival announced this week the opening of 21 Authorized Cash Ticket Outlets in Arizona and California over the next few days.



Arizona Ticket Outlets now open in: Phoenix, Yuma, Payson, Tucson and Quartzsite. California: Los Angeles, San Diego, Bernardino, Palm Springs, Fontana, El Centro, Orange County and Fullerton. Visit rockfiesta.com to find the exact locations and schedules. $119 Weekend Festival Tickets and $40 Weekend Camping Tickets are available at the outlets, no I.D. is required and no service charge, just AZ tax. To buy Christmas Special packages, VIP Rental Campers, Group Tickets and VIP Festival Tickets visit rockfiesta.com.



The Rock Fiesta Team has selected these specific locations based on the festival demographics such as: swap markets, gas stations, music stores, record stores, smoke shops, Food City and convenience stores. Most of the Ticket Outlets are open from Monday to Sunday with extended hours. A special ticket was made just for the campaign.



With only 100 days left until gates open on March 17, the Festival offers 3 days of camping, including an early entry day and 26 hours of live music and an historic lineup: CAIFANES, CAFÉ TACVBA, MALDITA VECINDAD, EL TRI, MOLOTOV, PXNDX, PANTEÓN ROCOCÓ, KINKY, OZOMATLI, LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES, DIVISIÓN MINÚSCULA, NORTEC COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: BOSTICH + FUSSIBLE, SILVERIO, FINDE, SIDDHARTHA, MEXICAN DUBWISER, PALENKE SOULTRIBE, S7N and METALACHI. See the performance schedule at rockfiesta.com, see videos, search Rock Fiesta on FB, Youtube and Instagram.



Christmas Special packages offer discounts up to 25% until December 21 and Group Tickets until December 31. Weekend Tickets are just $119, optional camping is just $40 per person, $350 VIP Weekend Festival Tickets, $60 VIP Weekend Camping Ticket and VIP Campers for rent.



For tickets and more info logon to http://www.rockfiesta.com or http://www.rockfiesta.com/espanol, like us on FB or call 928-595-2016 or email info@rockfiesta.com. Lucrative vendor spaces also available. Media should contact hal@rockfiesta.com.