Deer Trail Assisted Living

Rock Springs Seniors Experience Exceptional Care at Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living is proud to provide exceptional care and services to seniors in the Rock Springs area. The community offers a wide range of amenities and services, tailored care plans, and an engaging environment for residents to enjoy.

 

Rock Springs, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2023 --Deer Trail Assisted Living has been designed with the comfort and safety of their residents in mind. This community offers a wide range of amenities and services, including 24-hour supervision, private apartments, three nutritious meals a day, social and recreational activities, and tailored care plans. The staff is dedicated to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every resident to enjoy.

The community has also been designed to be aesthetically pleasing, with lush landscaping, a peaceful courtyard, and modern décor. Residents are encouraged to explore the grounds and engage with their fellow residents.

Deer Trail Assisted Living has a strong commitment to providing the highest quality of care for their residents. They understand the importance of providing a supportive, compassionate, and stimulating environment for their residents to thrive in.

If you or a loved one is interested in learning more about Deer Trail Assisted Living, please contact their team today at 307-362-0100.

About Deer Trail Assisted Living
Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.

Source: Deer Trail Assisted Living
Posted Tuesday, March 07, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST - Permalink

 