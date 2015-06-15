Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop Expects Franchise Explosion Due to Being Featured on Undercover Boss and Food Factory

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2015 --Rocket Fizz, Soda Pop & Candy Store, was born out of a love for nostalgia and great tasting treats. Owners, Rob Powells and Ryan Morgan opened their first store in 2009, and instantaneously sparked resurgence in "old fashioned" candy, sodas, and specialty treats. The two Rocket Fizz stores in Camarillo and Sherman Oaks, CA did so well that Powells and Morgan came to the realization that Rocket Fizz would be a very successful franchise opportunity.



Today, it is one of the best franchises to own, and Powells and Morgan are seeing a record number of inquires after being featured on the television shows "Undercover Boss" and "Food Factory." Currently, there are plenty of franchise opportunities available for those interested in finding out more about the best franchise in the United States. Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop has 56 current franchises, but with the recent national exposure, they have been flooded with franchise inquiries.



Powell's motivation, as stated on "Undercover Boss," is to "get ahead of the growth and anticipate challenges going forward." What most people don't realize until they go into a Rocket Fizz location or franchise is that they personally choose the candy they stock as well as the soda. They even have a hand in making different soda varieties and currently have over 500 sodas to choose from.



Franchisees that get in on the ground floor of the excellent business franchise opportunity will be rewarded with hands on training and assistance from Powells and Morgan. They will also be a part of the explosive growth within this company. People are looking for a way to capture the past, especially "Baby Boomers." What better way to do it than through remembering simpler days with a sweet treat?



Anyone interested in finding out more about Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, the best franchise business, should visit the company's website at to find out more information. Due to the overwhelming response from being featured on national media, Rocket Fizz will respond to inquiries as soon as possible.



Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop focuses on providing its customers with a retro experience designed to "bring out the kid" in anyone. Founded in 2009, it has become one of the quickest growing companies of its kind. Expanding from its two flagship corporate stores in Camarillo Ca. and Sherman Oakes Ca., its old-fashioned, fun business model has lead its multiple franchises to enjoy the same success.



