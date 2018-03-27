Rocket Notes & OMI Deliver Personalized Gift and Outreach Service for Salesforce

Cumming, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2018 --Rocket Notes for Salesforce allows anyone to connect on a personal level through the power of gifting. The service is aimed at building stronger employee, customer and sales engagements with the simple gesture of a gift. With Rocket Notes, sending one-to-one personalized items is as simple as sending an email. But such campaigns are much more effective and memorable, as they allow building affinity relationships with the recipients. In less than 60 seconds, sales reps can create and send personalized gifts across several business use cases.



As part of this partnership, OMI has also delivered Rocket Notes for Salesforce1, to satisfy the mobile demand. Moreover, the service can be implemented on both Salesforce Classic and Lightning Experience, making it applicable for a broader audience.



Justin Biggs the founder and CEO of Rocket Notes had this to say, "Our service brings the power of relationship building with simple design and execution of personalized communications and gifts straight from Salesforce leads, contacts and campaigns."



Brad Banyas CEO of OMI who designed the integration and UI for Rocket Notes within Salesforce commented, "When we first met with Rocket Notes we immediately realized the power and simplicity of the service. Sales Development Leaders recognize that the old school mass communications approach does not work effectively and a shift to account-based selling and marketing requires uber personalization."



Rocket Notes delivers an effective method of personalized engagement, based on the simple psychology of gratitude via a card, gift or combination of both. The human element of relationships is expressed in a tangible exchange of something unique to the individual recipient.



There are thousands of products available through Rocket Notes and with card-customization features, the platform can easily become a golden-standard for sales and outreach processes.



About Rocket Notes

A Utah based company, Rocket Notes develops API based personalization software that helps sales representatives, marketers and businesses deliver one-to-one communications for gifts, promotions, and correspondence.



www.rocketnotes.com



About OMI

OMI is the go-to resource for emerging mid-size companies that embrace CRM, Marketing Automation and Service Cloud platforms to grow and dominate their niche. We deliver best in class solutions for the Salesforce.com Platform that impact sales operations, marketing execution, customer acquisition and retention.



www.omi.co



