Rockin’ the Racehorse 2010 to Benefit Responsible Racehorse Retirement and Friends of Ferdinand Inc.

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2010 -- The Tony Stewart Foundation and Friends of Ferdinand, Inc. (FFI) are pleased to present Rockin’ the Racehorse – a special evening of entertainment, great food and fun to be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on September 17, 2010 at the Palomino Ballroom in Zionsville, Indiana. Proceeds from the event will support FFI’s efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home retiring racehorses.



During the opening cocktail reception guests can mingle and place their bids on unique items available at the silent auction including an autographed guitar by rock legend John Mellencamp and halters worn by Thoroughbred racing greats. Animal lovers will have the chance to get up close and personal with retired racehorses assisted by FFI. These special guests will greet everyone upon arrival and will be available throughout the evening with their handlers to share their stories.



Indianapolis radio personality, Jimmy “Mad Dog” Matis will be the event’s emcee and will be sure to entertain and bring a smile to everyone’s face. Following dinner is the highlight of the evening. Guests will be treated to a special concert by critically acclaimed singer songwriter Jennie DeVoe. Ms. DeVoe, an eight time NUVO “Best of Indy” award winner, has opened for such greats as Ray Charles, Joe Cocker and Bonnie Raitt.



For more information or to purchase event sponsorships or reserved tickets, log on to http://www.rockintheracehorse.org or call 888-612-7402.

