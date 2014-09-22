Rockville Dental Practice Serves in Catholic Charities Dental Services Event

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --All Smiles Dentistry in Rockville, Maryland recently put their expertise to charitable use by participating in Catholic Charities’ transformation of the Xfinity Centre in College Park into a dental clinic providing the underserved members of the community in need of dental treatments with free services unavailable elsewhere. Normally the University of Maryland’s basketball arena would host campus events or Terrapins games, but from September 5-7, it was decked out with a hundred dental chairs awaiting a crowd of thousands eager for the application of basic procedures like root canals, cavity fillings, tooth extractions and basic cleanings.



Many began lining up Thursday night, after experiencing being turned away from earlier free clinics due to late arrival. In a combined effort between the University of Maryland, Catholic Charities and local dental service providers like Dr. Mary Ziomek and her team at All Smiles Dentistry, the temporary free dental clinic is just one of several that operate in pop-up locations throughout the year. Area practitioners wore clinical gowns and came armed with the tools of the trade as the local population entered the arena for important procedures and check-ups. Many folks who are laid-off, impoverished or unable to gain benefits due to the guidelines of the Affordable Care Act depend on these clinics for crucial dental hygiene and emergency procedures.



In 2007, 12-year-old Maryland resident Deamonte Driver died when an easily treatable dental infection went unchecked because dental care was economically unavailable for him. Though the Affordable Care Act provides dental coverage options for many children and pregnant women, there are adults who cannot get regular access to dental care due to lack of insurance or inability to pay co-payment plans. As a result of this, nearly 20% of Maryland residents have not visited a dentist in the past five years, according to a 2012 state health department survey. This year’s latest clinic was sponsored by the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the Maryland State Dental Association, and a group of corporate contributors. To learn more about All Smiles Dentistry, visit them online at http://www.rockville-all-smiles-dentistry.com.