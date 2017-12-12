Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence Announces Performance Excellence Awards

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2017 --Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence announces three Recipients of the 2017 Performance Excellence Award and one Recipient of Recognition.



Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx), a 501C(3) organization serving as the regional organization for the Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, has named three organizations as 2017 recipients of performance excellence awards. One organization was recognized at the Peak level, the highest level award for RMPEx. Two organizations were recognized at the Foothills level for mature processes for the overall performance excellence requirements. And a fourth organization received recognition at the High Plains level. This marks a unique set of awards covering winners in 3 states.



The 2017 Award recipients are:



Peak Level Award



El Paso County School District 49, Peyton, Colorado



Foothills Level Award



Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette, Wyoming



City of Arvada, Arvada, Colorado



High Plains Award



Great Plains Health, North Platte, Nebraska



This year's RMPEx Award honorees have applied the Baldrige Framework for Excellence to identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.



Prior to this year, nine organizations had received Peak-level recognition from RMPEx. Five Colorado organizations have received the national award: City of Fort Collins (a Baldrige National Award Winner in 2017), Monfort College of Business, University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado; Poudre Valley Health System, Fort Collins, Colorado (now a part of the University of Colorado Health System); Elevations Credit Union, Boulder, Colorado; and Operations Management International, Inc., Englewood, Colorado (now a part of CH2M Hill), which was the first Colorado national recipient and a founding sponsor of RMPEx.



District 49 spans 133 square miles from eastern Colorado Springs to unincorporated El Paso County. Providing students with a safe and caring environment, to be successful, competent and productive citizens in a global society is District 49's objectives. The teachers, administrators and staff members are committed to the creation of educational environments where all children can maximize their individual learning potential. The District is committed to meeting students' needs in all domains: academic, social and physical.



Campbell County Memorial Hospital is a 90-bed acute care community hospital serving northeastern Wyoming. Certified as an area trauma hospital, the 80 physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners are committed to patient well being, through their dedication to the core values of: People - Fairness and Dedication, Care - Constant Pursuit of Safety and Quality, Service - Care and Compassion, and Business - Fiscal Responsibility with Integrity and Transparency.



The City of Arvada embodies their slogan: We Dream Big and We Deliver. With 46,055 households and 115,000 residents, The City of Arvada strives to provide the best level of service and governance possible to every one of its citizens, as well as through it's 3,400 acres of parks and 149 miles of trails provide a superior quality of life.



Great Plains Health has a service area that spans 34 counties, 136,000 lives and approximately 67,832 square miles, about the size of the state of Pennsylvania. Their staff embraces their guiding principles of: access to quality care, encourage innovation in patient care, grow services to meet the region's needs, stay true to their mission, vision and values, and maintain the independence of healthcare in the region.



The 2017 RMPEx Awards will be presented at a Quest for Excellence conference to be held April 20. 2018 at the Auraria Campus in Denver. Check the RMPEx website for registration details in January.



About RMPEx

Incorporated in 2000 as a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation, Rocky Mountain Performance Excellence (RMPEx) helps organizations improve performance and achieve results. RMPEx is funded solely by contributions and operational revenues and is one of over 30 similar Baldrige state programs that exist throughout the U.S. The approaches used by RMPEx are based on the Baldrige Framework for Excellence, a proven best-practice program that evaluates organizations in seven areas: leadership; strategy; customers; measurement, analysis and knowledge management; workforce; operations; and results.