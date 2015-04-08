Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --The Rocky Mountain Pointing Lab Club (RMPLC) announced today that their newly-developed website is live. The website address is:



http://rmpointinglabclub.com



"We are active throughout Colorado and in particular the front range," RMPLC Club President John Eden said. "We wanted a website that showcases the best of the club while educating the public and fellow pointing lab owners about the existence of our wonderful club."



Club members and their dogs work together and form a great team, Eden said. "The new website showcases the value of trust and collaboration between an owner and his dog to form a winning and loving combination," Eden said.



The new website will be a valuable resource to Club members and website visitors. It has been updated and is now a centralized place for members to find educational and current events information. The new website contains these great features:



- American Pointing Labrador Association news and information

- Educational information for owners of Pointing Labrador Retrievers

- Profiles of member dogs

- Members and guests can share their Blog entries

- A list of Friends of the RMPLC with links

- Videos from leading Labrador Retriever experts

- Training techniques and educational health topics



Members, according to Eden, compete in the American Pointing Labrador Association, American Kennel Club and Hunter Retriever Club Tests across the United States. "So we built a detailed events tab to allow people to see what club activities are coming up along with an online registration process that accepts various types of payment."



Eden is proud of the fact that the following authors as well as sportsmen will share a variety of articles via the new website:



- AKC Canine Health Foundation

- Paw Prints Genetics

- Pheasants Forever

- Quail Forever



American Pointing Labrador Association President Vic Rompa complimented the Rocky Mountain Pointing Lab Club for their work on the new site. "The RMPLC has added features to their website that can be a springboard for our clubs throughout the United States. Members will benefit from having a central place to gather local information and to gain valuable educational materials."



"We love our dogs and they love what they do," Eden said. "Our new site allows us to post members' pictures of their dogs and recognize them as they achieve new awards and titles. We are glad we can share them with people from all over the country, even the world."



In the future, the site will be offering a "Members Only Access" feature which will provide Club members with information regarding a membership directory and closed "Club Only" events that will offer "Private Member Only" training, seminars, and hunting activities. The Club will also be adding more and more educational resource materials, and promotional items as the website grows.



A testimonial from one of the top Pointing Labrador Retriever experts in the USA:



From Julie Knutson, author, Training the Pointing Labrador Retriever "The RMPLC offers access to others who share the interest and enjoyment of these talented dogs, hosting competitive events, training days, access to resources necessary to find a good dog, where and how to train, where to locate birds and sometimes new hunting partners".



About RMPLC

The mission of the Club is to help Pointing Labrador Retrievers and Club members to become the best team they can be whether in the upland field, wetlands or testing grounds. More information: 719.332.3361. Email: 1johneden@gmail.com



About perini & associates

perini & associates. Taking public relations to new levels. For information about this news release contact perini & associates at 719.651.5943 or email newsmedia@periniassociates.com.