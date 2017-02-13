Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company Partners with BizIQ

Colorado Springs, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company, a family-owned business providing upholstery services to Colorado residents for over 25 years, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that works with small business clients throughout North America.



In joining forces with the marketing agency, Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company hopes to expand its existing customer base through an updated and modernized online presence. BizIQ works with clients like Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company by offering an array of services, which largely focus on harnessing the power of search engine optimization to ensure the clients rank higher in local Google searches.



In addition to employing search engine optimization, BizIQ is developing a new company website and bimonthly blog related to upholstery in Colorado Springs. All content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters, and will focus on providing informative, relevant, timely and engaging material to current and prospective customers. The blog will cover all aspects of the upholstery business, and the site will also feature a comprehensive look at Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company's services.



"Our company has always been committed to providing our customers with the very highest quality of service and workmanship," said Steve Gross, owner of Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company. "This has served us well in helping us to earn repeat business over the years, but we decided we needed to be doing a better job of reaching new customers, and that the best way to do so would be through a more cutting-edge web presence. BizIQ's help has been amazing so far, and we're really excited to see what results from this new partnership."



About Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company

Founded in 1990, Rocky Mountain Upholstery Company is a family-owned business that specializes in furniture upholstery services. In addition, the company provides services for cars, boats and aircraft, as well as for a variety of commercial settings.



For more information, please visit https://www.rmupholstery.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.