Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2026 --People enjoy living in their homes in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas, but unfortunately sometimes others do as well, and they are unwanted guests. Rodents and other pests can sometimes find homes inviting, and they just invite themselves in and proceed to ruin things. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee should be who is called when clients find that they have rodents living on the property so that they can clean up the mess and make things habitable again. They work with exterminators to remove any rodents that might still be hanging around, and then the next step is to close up the holes that allowed them to come in. Preventing them from returning will ensure clients don't have the same problem in the future. They can then proceed to the proper rodent cleanup of the space. Contact them anytime that rodents are discovered on the property.



Far from being cuddly and benign, rodents are carriers of different diseases as well as being hosts for ticks and fleas that themselves can transmit disease as well. These are critters that people do not want on a property for any length of time, and once they have been removed, they will take the time to properly clean the area. Leptospirosis, hantavirus, salmonellosis, and other diseases can all come from rodents that clients get exposed to, so professional cleaning is important to protect them from getting infected.



With rodent cleanup, they will follow the trail from where they entered the building to where they are building nests and other areas. Rodents don't care where they go to the bathroom, so it is likely that there will be droppings and urine-soaked items in several different places. All of these must be cleaned and often materials like insulation will need to be completely removed for safety's sake.



Cleaning is the first step, then comes decontamination of the area to ensure that nothing is left that could cause harm. Once the area has been sanitized and fully dried things will be able to be returned, such as installing new insulation, drywall, and other materials that were damaged or otherwise compromised by the rodents. Their team will also be wearing personal protective equipment, including masks, so that they are not exposed to any materials that might be kicked up by the activities.



Professional rodent cleanup in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas is important to prevent disease from spreading, as well as to prevent attracting other animals and pests. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee is a full-service rodent cleanup service, including utilizing odor neutralizing techniques to remove any trace of the rodents. Contact them today to bring in their trained team for rodent cleanup.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.