McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --Discovering rodents in your home can be an unsettling and stressful experience. In Leesburg, Ashburn, VA, and surrounding areas, common intruders include mice and rats—but homeowners may also encounter squirrels, chipmunks, moles, or other small animals. No matter what kind of pest has made its way inside, T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia provides professional rodent cleanup services to restore safety and cleanliness to your home.



Once an exterminator has removed the rodents, the T.A.C.T. team steps in to handle the often-hazardous cleanup process. Their certified technicians begin by assessing the extent of contamination and damage to determine the appropriate course of action. In many cases, materials such as insulation, drywall, wiring, or other porous items must be removed due to contamination.



Rodent cleanup is not a DIY job—it requires specialized personal protective equipment (PPE) and professional-grade biohazard protocols. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia urges homeowners to avoid attempting these cleanups on their own, as doing so can pose serious health risks.



What's Involved in a Rodent Cleanup?



Rodent infestations leave behind hazardous materials that must be carefully and properly removed. These include:



- Rodent droppings and urine

- Nesting materials

- Deceased rodents

- Contaminated insulation and building materials

- Food debris, cardboard boxes, and fabrics

- Soft furnishings and other absorbent items



Disturbing contaminated areas without proper containment can release airborne particles that affect respiratory health. That's why the team uses specialized biohazard cleaners that neutralize organic matter, eliminate pathogens, and assist in deodorizing the space.



In addition to addressing the primary infestation zone, the T.A.C.T. team inspects adjacent areas and the HVAC system to ensure there are no hidden contaminations that could pose future risks.



The Health Dangers of Rodents



Rodents are known carriers of dangerous diseases, and they often bring fleas and ticks that spread additional illnesses. Quick and thorough cleanup is essential to reduce the risk of exposure and prevent recurring infestations. Failing to properly clean affected areas leaves behind scent trails and nesting cues that can attract new rodents—essentially sending an open invitation for pests to return.



Deep cleaning, sanitization, and odor removal are critical steps in ensuring the infestation doesn't repeat itself.



Expert Biohazard Remediation



The certified technicians at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia are fully trained in biohazard remediation, PPE use, and professional decontamination methods. Their goal is to return each property in Leesburg, Ashburn, and surrounding communities to a safe, clean, and livable condition.



For residents facing a rodent cleanup situation, T.A.C.T. offers prompt, professional support with compassion and expertise. Contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia today to schedule an assessment and restore peace of mind.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. was founded by police veteran Matt Lovasz. After retiring from law enforcement, Matt became a master franchise owner and instructor in the biohazard remediation industry, with over a decade of experience. He has been featured in multiple episodes of the A&E television series Hoarders, showcasing his expertise and commitment to compassionate service. When clients call T.A.C.T., they can trust they're working with a skilled, trustworthy, and respectful team. For more information, please visit tactpwc.com.