If a client sees one mouse or rat in their property in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Brentwood, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Nashville, TN, and the surrounding areas, odds are that there are more hiding somewhere as well. They see this a lot in attics and other areas where people typically don't go often, and even when clients get the rodents out, they still need to clean up the area. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee is who needs to be contacted once the rodents are removed so that they can do a rodent feces cleanup. Care must be taken when working around rodent feces as they can carry diseases, and when dry, they can flake apart and become airborne. This requires that they wear gloves, masks, as well as eye protection when dealing with a rodent feces cleanup. They also have to take care to not use a vacuum or to sweep the area because this can blow the airborne particles around the home. When clients have a rodent issue, contact them right away so that they can do a proper cleanup of the property.



One of the more deadly illnesses that can be transmitted through their droppings is the Hanta virus, but there are other bacteria and parasites that can also be found this way as well. Because of these issues it is important that the feces not be vacuumed up or even swept up, as this would make feces particulates airborne and could possibly be breathed in. They will take the care and time to properly clean up this mess and increase the ventilation to the outside as well.



Disinfection is another key part of the rodent feces cleanup. Just because the feces are removed doesn't mean the problem is over. The area and surfaces must be disinfected, and likely there is insulation that was also damaged or came into contact with the feces and must also be removed. Only when the disinfection is done and the area has been sufficiently ventilated will new materials be put down.



While some issues might be in a grey area where it may not make much of a difference if clients do the cleaning themselves or hire it out, rodent droppings are definitely one to call in the professionals on. Most people do not have the proper safety gear to protect themselves, nor do they understand how to properly clean and disinfect the area where the droppings are. This is a time to bring in professionals who are trained and certified in handling these kinds of situations.



Finding rodents on a property in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Brentwood, Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Nashville, TN, and the surrounding areas is an unsettling discovery, but with the help of T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee clients will have a clean and disinfected space. Mice and other rodents might look cute, but they can carry diseases and other bacteria, and it must be cleaned up the right way to prevent the spread. Contact them today to learn more about rodent feces cleanup and other services they offer.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.