Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2018 --Rodney Steven II, influential local entrepreneur and Owner/President of Genesis Health Clubs, today announced "Play Healthy ICT" today in partnership with Tobacco Free Wichita. The free event will take place April 21st at OJ Watson Park, located at 3022 S. McClean Blvd, Wichita, KS from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



The partnership with Genesis Health Clubs' KidFit program, Wichita Parks & Recreation and Tobacco Free Wichita will feature fun, active programming for all ages, including "Around the World – Sports of All Sorts," free kids' bikes and helmets (limited), yoga, healthy snacks, games, jump ropes, hula hoops, tobacco litter cleanup, special guests, and more.



Rodney Steven, a lifelong health and fitness enthusiast, expressed excitement about the event. "We've known for a long time now how important it is for your health to exercise regularly and avoid smoking. Unfortunately, obesity, sedentary lifestyles and smoking are still all epidemics in this country. It's time to show our kids a better way."



Steven continued, "That's what makes this partnership between Genesis Health Clubs, Tobacco Free Wichita and Wichita Parks & Recreation so important. We're giving kids all over Wichita the chance to get out, get active and have fun. It's family-friendly, and they'll have the chance to join in and give back to the community firsthand."



More information can be found at the Play Healthy ICT Facebook event.



About Genesis Health Clubs

Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 45 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.



About Tobacco Free Wichita Coalition

Since 1970, residents of Wichita and the surrounding communities have worked together to reduce the harms associated with tobacco use at both the local and state levels. TFW is actively involved with several ongoing programs including efforts to reduce the impact of tobacco company marketing on youth and other at-risk populations, the Smoke-Free Housing Initiative, and the tobacco-free parks initiative "Play Healthy ICT". TFW meets quarterly on the third Friday of every third month from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kansas Food Bank (1919 East Douglas, Wichita).