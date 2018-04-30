Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2018 --Rodney Steven II, Kansas businessman and entrepreneur, announced today a major teacher appreciation initiative at Genesis Health Clubs. For the month of May, all non-member educators will receive a free pass, allowing them access to any Genesis Health Clubs location for the entire month. The pass will include full access to all group fitness classes, use of 45 different locations in 5 states and many other perks.



Steven commented, "Teachers spend so much time, energy and effort taking care of our kids that they often don't get time for their own health and fitness. It's a hard job with a lot of responsibility, but they do it because they love it. We wanted to find a way to thank them for their dedication."



Steven continued, "My mom used to teach, and several members of our Executive Team have families who have worked and some that still work in education. Not to mention our own kids, so we see the impact educators have on the community, as well as individual children."



"That's why we're giving a free pass good for the entire month of May to every single educator out there who can use it. It's good at any of our locations in five states. Summer is coming up, which is the one time of year that they'll hopefully have a little extra time to invest in themselves, and we want to help them get summer started on the right foot."



Rodney Steven II has long been a proponent of physical education and youth sports, founding the Genesis Foundation for Fitness and Tennis (GFFT) in 2006. The organization has given opportunities for physical activity and participation in organized sports to thousands of children from disadvantaged backgrounds and has advocated for early exposure to health and fitness.



Steven emphasized the influence teachers can have on children's physical fitness for a whole lifetime. "There are few more important role models in a child's life than their teachers. We also know that kids learn from example. Arming teachers with the tools they need to model healthy lifestyles is the first step towards solving the child obesity epidemic that is causing so much harm."



The passes will be available to activate at any Genesis Health Clubs location starting May 1. A dedicated teacher appreciation page has been set up on the Genesis Health Clubs website so that educators may claim their pass.



Steven concluded, "Most of all, we just want to thank teachers and other educators for what they do every day. Your impact on the community cannot be understated. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you."



