Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --Rodney Steven II announced via his official Twitter account that Genesis Health Clubs will acquire both Kansas City-area World Gym locations and begin a major remodeling project on the Merriam Genesis location.



Following closely on the heels of the announcement of the $30 million Goddard Aquatic Center, the acquisition of the new Merriam and Vivion Road locations brings the total count of Genesis Health Clubs locations to 47 across Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri and Oklahoma.



In the coming months, Genesis will announce specific plans on a multi-million-dollar remodeling project for the Merriam location. The club will receive additional strength and cardio equipment, a dedicated cycling studio, an All-American Training studio, a basketball court and an indoor pool. In addition, it will receive a fresh coat of paint throughout, new flooring and completely renovated luxury locker rooms. Indoor tennis courts will receive a new ceiling and lights, new backdrops and added Cardio Tennis classes.



Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President Rodney Steven II commented on the vision for the club. "We've been talking about this for a few years, and the time is right. The former Kansas City Racquet Club has long been an institution for Tennis in Kansas City, but it needs a little TLC right now, which is coming very soon."



Steven continued, "We've had huge success over the years finding wonderful tennis facilities that needed a little help and rehabilitating them into world-class health clubs. We just completed a major one at Topeka Wood Valley and we're just getting started in Overland Park. I can't wait to show you what we have planned in Merriam. We're determined to grow and nurture tennis in Kansas City, and this is a major step in that direction."



In regards to World Gym Owner, Wade Ferguson, Steven had many compliments. "Wade has really been a visionary and a leader for over thirty years in Kansas City. He's responsible for bringing a passion for fitness that has spread here over the years. He has been one of the best operators in the Midwest for years and we are honored to be part of this transition. We know that these clubs and members have been given the care they deserve over the years."



Ferguson echoed similar sentiments. "I've been doing this for a long time, but it's time to take a step back. I couldn't be happier to pass this off to Rodney; his vision for the future of these clubs will make our members and staff very, very happy, and that's what's most important to me. Our members can now use many clubs in KC and throughout the Midwest."



Genesis Health Clubs has brought over 1,600 jobs to the Kansas City economy since acquiring its first club in the metro in 2015, located in Overland Park. Steven explained, "Kansas City is our biggest market. We have fourteen clubs, located all over the metro area. If you include nearby cities like St. Joseph, Leavenworth, Topeka and Lawrence, we have twenty in the greater Kansas City area. There's such a need for health and fitness options here, and we're happy to provide them. We love Kansas City and we won't rest until it's the fittest major city in the nation!"



Asked about any other upcoming news in Kansas City, Steven smiled, "We're in Kansas City to stay. Are we finished? Not even close. Right now, we're focused on getting these clubs remodeled and running them right, which can take a long time, but I imagine you'll be hearing more from us in Kansas City before too terribly long."



Genesis Health Clubs believes innovating, educating and helping people look and feel better than they ever have before. By providing the most well-rounded gym experience in their 47 clubs throughout the Midwest and recently Colorado, Genesis delivers premium amenities, a variety of classes and world-class training to its members. Genesis Health Clubs will continue to grow, change, innovate, add new services and even new locations to give their members what they need to achieve their goals.