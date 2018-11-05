Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Wichita entrepreneur and philanthropist Rodney Steven II announced today the development of a new hotel and indoor waterpark complex in a partnership between the city of Goddard Kansas, Genesis Health Clubs, and Imagine Resorts and Hotels, whose principals, Bruce Neviaser and Craig Stark, were founders of Great Wolf Lodge. The massive indoor waterpark and 123-room hotel will be the largest indoor waterpark within a three-hour drive. The facility will be adjacent to the previously announced Goddard Aquatic Center, part of a development that will include a Genesis Health Clubs location, pre-school, youth sports camps, baseball diamonds, and world-class competitive swimming natatorium.



The waterpark resort will feature cutting edge water features, including a giant interactive play structure, multiple slides, lazy river, hot tubs and more! The waterpark will connect to the 123-room hotel, a competitive swimming natatorium with 600-spectator seating, a pre-school, and much more. A new premium Genesis Health Clubs fitness facility will be included with several group exercise studios, strength training equipment and a cardio deck overlooking the aquatic center.



Rodney Steven II, Genesis Health Clubs Owner and President, discussed the ambitions for the waterpark. "There isn't an indoor waterpark like this within a three-hour drive, and the demand is huge. When we decided to bring an aquatic center to Goddard, we knew we needed something big, and this is it. Our projections show this facility will draw people from hundreds of miles away, from competitive swim meets and baseball tournaments, to a family waterpark experience this area has never seen. This will be a major regional draw."



While the decision to build an indoor waterpark was easy, it was more important for Steven to get it right. "That's why we decided to partner with Imagine Resorts, whose executive team essentially launched the indoor waterpark resort segment with Great Wolf Lodge. Have you been in a Great Wolf Lodge? It's an amazing brand; they do hotel/waterparks right. Bruce and Craig stepped away from Great Wolf Lodge a few years ago, but they bring so much expertise and know-how to the table. We couldn't be more excited to partner with them and bring something special to the Midwest."



Asked about the name and branding, Steven's enthusiasm grew. "We are incredibly eager to announce the name and thematic concept soon. We're putting the final touches on what will be an iconic brand for the city and the region. Let's just say it's a fun theme; I can't wait to share more."



Goddard mayor Jamey Blubaugh lauded the economic benefits to the city. "What a win for Goddard and what a win for the state of Kansas. To have Goddard host the next big brand in family entertainment from the minds behind Genesis Health Clubs and Imagine Resorts is beyond exciting. We estimate this development will have an annual economic impact of over $236.5 million per year for the city of Goddard and bring new businesses and 404 new jobs to the area."



Steven agreed, adding, "As an entrepreneur, you can tell when an area is ready to pop. Goddard and west Wichita will be the hot new area in South Central Kansas in the coming years. We're excited to be the catalyst. This indoor waterpark is just the beginning."



