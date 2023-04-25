Rodriquez-Kitkowski to Speak on Stress and Coping

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2023 --Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences proudly presents "Renewed Coping: Navigating Crisis and Stress" - our third lecture in the new Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series! The lecture will be held online at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, May 12, 2023.



Dr. Laura Rodriguez-Kitkowski is Chair of the Psychology Department at South University (Georgia) and is Chapter Sponsor of the Georgia Sigma Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu at South University. Dr. Rodriguez-Kitkowski's presentation will focus on coping strategies and how to appropriately navigate stress.



This mini-seminar will cover the fundamental elements of stress including definitions and symptoms. Time will be spent discussing the mental health crisis among adolescents and adults. Practical coping strategies will be illuminated. Emphasis on 'navigating' rather than solving will be highlighted, and fundamental aspects of using 'artful judgment' will also be discussed.



Regarding the topic, Rodriguez-Kitkowski said, "Almost everyone has suffered from stress in their lives at one point or another. Equally, almost everyone can share the list of coping strategies they use to navigate that stress. Today, more than ever, we need to understand how stress impacts us and equally understand renewed coping strategies. What once worked may need to change."



All Pi Gamma Mu lifetime members are encouraged to attend this interesting presentation! Visit our website for details and the link to attend this online event.



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.