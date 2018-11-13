RoFx Trading Results Are Tracked on MyFxbook

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --We are thrilled to announce that from now on the RoFx trading performance is tracked on MyFxbook.



Implementing a transparency and reliability policy, RoFx has granted access to the trading results to the public. By popular demand, the live trading activity is now available on MyFxbook.



Myfxbook is the professional automatic verification system where the RoFx trading performance appears to be transparent and audited. The platform organizes and tracks all of the trading systems in one place, demonstrating real-time trading and verified results.



Note: MyFxbook tracks only one of more than 100 RoFx accounts. Other accounts execute the same deals, trading on diverse volumes.



RoFx is always striving to meet all customers' demands, constantly improving our service as to conform to our clients' highest standards.



https://rofx.net