Roger Crockett and Champion Racing Oil Win ASCS at Tri-State Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2021 --"I won my first ever ASCS National race with Champion Racing Oil a long time ago," he said. "I don't even know what year it would have been. I like that it worked out that we could go run on Saturday."



"We drew a good heat race and won that from fourth," he said. "Our car was really, really good in the heat. On the first start of the feature, I was able to get into second right away. We got into traffic, and I was battling with Tim Crawley. I was taking the lead and he got together with a lapped car so that brought out a caution on Lap 7.



"Our car with Champion Racing Oil was fantastic. I never saw another car again. It was our race to lose in traffic. We got into traffic a few times, but there were quite a few yellows. The cushion was propped against the wall so that made it adventurous, but it was a smooth night."



The triumph was the second of the season with the ASCS Sooner Region and the first of the year with the ASCS Mid-South Region for Crockett.



"We haven't raced a whole lot, but the races we do run we want to run up front," he said. "I think it's really important to run up front whether it's a national race or a regional race. I'm as confident as I've been with driving the car and the handling of the car. I hate for the season to end, and I can't wait to get started next year. I feel good about where we are at. The speed we have is what I expect us to have."



Champion Oil, celebrating over six decades as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower, and torque.



