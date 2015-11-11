Rogers, AR Chiropractic Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening and Renovation

Rogers, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Dr. John Unruh, Dr. Steve South, and the staff of Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center are celebrating the grand re-opening of their office after the completion of recent renovations. Patients of Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center can now enjoy an updated, modern, yet inviting atmosphere and an office that utilizes some of the latest technology in the industry.



At Unhruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center, the doctors and staff offer a variety of chiropractic and alternative health services that are designed to help patients achieve optimal wellness. In addition to traditional chiropractic care, they offer services such as nutritional counseling, corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, detailed exams, cold laser therapy, and spinal and postural screenings.



Patients of Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center can also take advantage of the DRX 9000 technology used in-office. This piece of equipment is one of the most unique aspects of the wellness center as it provides the most effective method of spinal decompression available in the industry. This equipment helps to treat the cervical and lumbar spine of patients who suffer from herniated, bulging, or degenerative discs, along with severe neuropathy or sciatica. In most cases, patients treated with the DRX 9000 find a dramatic improvement in their pain that often eliminates the need for more drastic measures such as back surgery.



Dr. Unruh also offers Neurofeedback Brain Paint technology and is one of the only chiropractic doctors in the area to do so. This cutting edge treatment is designed to help patients with neurological symptoms improve the way they feel and function. The technology uses non-invasive techniques through different frequencies that can help those struggling with symptoms related to anxiety, addiction, depression, insomnia, ADD/ADHD, and more.



About Dr. John Unruh

Dr. Unruh has been practicing chiropractic for more than 30 years. He completed his education at Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City in 1985 and practiced for several years in Kingman, KS before relocating to Rogers. He became a fellow in the Acupuncture Society of America in 1995 and is currently a member of the Arkansas Chiropractic Association, the International Chiropractic Association, and the Foot & Hand Clinics of America. Each year, Dr. Unruh accumulates more than 100 hours of continuing education in specialized areas including sports injuries, preventative health, and more.



To learn more about Dr. John Unruh and the services he and his staff offer at Unruh Chiropractic & Wellness Center, please visit www.yourwellnesspractice.com.